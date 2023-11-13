Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Gap Up to $64.21

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.21, but opened at $65.83. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $66.12, with a volume of 505,209 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,135 shares of company stock worth $11,767,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

