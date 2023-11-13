Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Elevance Health worth $136,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ELV opened at $456.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $544.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

