Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 536,138 shares of company stock worth $20,881,627,358. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

NYSE:LLY traded down $8.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $589.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,856. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The company has a market cap of $559.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $574.81 and a 200 day moving average of $503.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

