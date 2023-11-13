Ellevest Inc. Acquires 40 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.4 %

IDXX stock opened at $428.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $564.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.85 and a 200-day moving average of $475.96.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

