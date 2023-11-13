Ellevest Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 876,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,742,000 after acquiring an additional 99,364 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,238,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,620,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $83.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.53.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

