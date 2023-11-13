Ellevest Inc. Buys 117 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $373.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

