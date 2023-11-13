Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,212 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in GSK by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,177,000 after buying an additional 4,774,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,476,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,651,000 after buying an additional 515,951 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,994,000 after buying an additional 571,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 673,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 36.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,553.75.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

