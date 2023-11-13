Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,726 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $536,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.
Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE IPG opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91.
Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.
Interpublic Group of Companies Profile
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
