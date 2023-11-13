Ellevest Inc. Grows Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,622 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,097,000 after buying an additional 4,590,973 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,563,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after buying an additional 3,083,261 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 969.3% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,763,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 1,598,646 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 585,524 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.8 %

BBVA opened at $8.48 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

