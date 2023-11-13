Ellevest Inc. Has $526,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.
Shares of DHI opened at $122.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.05. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.74 and a 52-week high of $132.30.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
