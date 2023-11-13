Ellevest Inc. Has $569,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.20.
Insider Transactions at Gartner
In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $371,521.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,440,979.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,014 shares of company stock worth $30,620,548. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Gartner Stock Performance
Shares of IT opened at $411.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $412.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.67.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
