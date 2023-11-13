Ellevest Inc. Has $598,000 Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3,915.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

