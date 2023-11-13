Ellevest Inc. Has $619,000 Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 912.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOST. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Toast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $60,484.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $60,484.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,349,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,979.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,512. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TOST stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.77. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

