Ellevest Inc. Purchases 16,275 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 1,138.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOG stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $25,067.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $56,376.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $25,067.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,424 shares of company stock worth $1,906,237 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

