Ellevest Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,818 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,931,000. Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $64,888,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $64,757,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $61,179,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $50,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN opened at $61.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.