Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down to $14.18

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.18, but opened at $13.52. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 1,846 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENLT

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,742,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.