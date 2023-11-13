Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Raised by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for about 0.5% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ENPH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,662. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

