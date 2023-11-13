Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,088,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 184,469 shares during the period. Entegris makes up approximately 2.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Entegris worth $342,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 58.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Entegris by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENTG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.66. 212,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,931. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

