EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 519,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $59,468,000 after buying an additional 38,739 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,708,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.05.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $122.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.