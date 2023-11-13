Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Lifted by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,072,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,893 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for about 3.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Equifax worth $487,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Equifax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFX stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $184.04. 173,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

