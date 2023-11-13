Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 117 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

DXCM stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.44. 1,805,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,354. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 103.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,752 shares of company stock worth $749,037. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

