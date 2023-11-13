Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSE:RACE traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $342.12. 46,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,529. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $209.88 and a 1-year high of $342.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.05 and a 200 day moving average of $306.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.69.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

