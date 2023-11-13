Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,331 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,706,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,603,000 after buying an additional 36,711 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.83. 658,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,859. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

