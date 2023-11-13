Equitable Trust Co. Buys 629 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,784,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,593,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $247,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,697,973. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

