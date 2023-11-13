Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,209 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.86. The company had a trading volume of 418,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,274. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.95.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

