Equitable Trust Co. Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $13,479,060,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $376.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,329,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,574,855. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $387.98.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Microsoft hits record highs as market impact strengthens
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.