Equitable Trust Co. Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $13,479,060,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $376.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,329,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,574,855. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

