Equitable Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises approximately 1.7% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $21,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.40. 532,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,680. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

