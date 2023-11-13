Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 2,877 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the period.

FERG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.25. 166,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $171.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.51.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,158.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at $175,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

