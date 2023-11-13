Equitable Trust Co. Sells 103 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,307,000 after buying an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,239,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,032,000 after acquiring an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 364.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after acquiring an additional 996,949 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML traded down $10.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $651.18. The stock had a trading volume of 229,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,856. The company has a market cap of $256.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $529.01 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $606.48 and a 200 day moving average of $661.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.