Equitable Trust Co. Sells 175 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in AON by 211.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.52. 65,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,046. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.00 and a 200 day moving average of $326.87. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.08.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

