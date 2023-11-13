Equitable Trust Co. Sells 342 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Atlassian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $449,070.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 193,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,206,961.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $449,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 193,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,206,961.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $1,531,177.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,404,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,805 shares of company stock valued at $63,834,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $175.42. The stock had a trading volume of 201,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,819. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $215.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.94 and a beta of 0.64.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

