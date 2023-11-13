Equitable Trust Co. Sells 3,432 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. LKQ comprises 1.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of LKQ worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LKQ. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $44.72. 120,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,906. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.