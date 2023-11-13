Equitable Trust Co. Sells 360 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.55. 253,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,910. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.76 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.77. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,465. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

