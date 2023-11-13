Equitable Trust Co. Sells 4,502 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,827,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,991,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.45.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

