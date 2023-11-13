Equitable Trust Co. Sells 484 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $30,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.