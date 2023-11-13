Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Short Interest Down 27.6% in October

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the October 15th total of 7,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.53. 57,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,169. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

