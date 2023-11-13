EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Up 1.4 %

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

Shares of ESLOY opened at $94.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $82.24 and a 12-month high of $102.69.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme engages in design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Crizal, Essilor, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Optifog, Satisloh, Barberini, Shamir, Nikon, KODAK Lens, Oakley, OPTIFOG, Ray-Ban, Transitions, Vailux, and Xperio brands.

