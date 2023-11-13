EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $94.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.56. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $82.24 and a 12-month high of $102.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme engages in design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Crizal, Essilor, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Optifog, Satisloh, Barberini, Shamir, Nikon, KODAK Lens, Oakley, OPTIFOG, Ray-Ban, Transitions, Vailux, and Xperio brands.

See Also

