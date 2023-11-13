Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EURN shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

NYSE:EURN opened at $18.01 on Monday. Euronav has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,843,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Euronav by 11.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,008,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,764,000 after purchasing an additional 405,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Euronav by 50.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 848,897 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 1,609.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 387,294 shares in the last quarter.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

