Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,161,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,762 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $153,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Quarry LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $53.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

