Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,298 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.4 %

EXPD opened at $115.35 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.75 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

