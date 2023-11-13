Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.00. 4,490,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,817,607. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

