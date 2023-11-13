Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.5% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $104.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.