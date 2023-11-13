Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,004.20

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,004.20 and last traded at $998.00, with a volume of 7669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $996.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.40.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $893.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $836.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,791,938. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.