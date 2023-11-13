Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 148.1% from the October 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Fat Projects Acquisition Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of FATPW stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Fat Projects Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.16.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target business operating in the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.