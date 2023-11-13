Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FATE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 194,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,401. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 340,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 312,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,962.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 249,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 410.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

