Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Federal Signal stock opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $65.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Federal Signal by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

