Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FSZ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$5.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.63. The company has a market cap of C$446.44 million, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.79.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.24. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of C$159.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.0708502 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.51%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 477.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 207.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 22.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Fiera Capital by 196.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

