Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.00.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

TSE FSZ opened at C$5.21 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$9.73. The stock has a market cap of C$446.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.79.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of C$159.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.0708502 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.51%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 477.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiera Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fiera Capital by 207.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Fiera Capital by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also

