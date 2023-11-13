Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Up 141.2% in October

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITBO stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITBO Free Report ) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.