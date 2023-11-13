Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Up 141.2% in October

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of FITBO stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $24.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
